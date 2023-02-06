A Delhi man has been arrested for strangling his paralysed father to death after the latter urinated in his bed, a police official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Sumit, a resident of Anand Parbat area of central Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central, Shweta Chauhan, a police control room call was received in Anand Parbat police station at around 9 p.m. on Friday regarding the death of a person.

“A police team reached the spot and found one person lying on the bed. Initially, it appeared a natural death as deceased Jitendra Sharma was paralysed and addicted to alcohol also,” she said.

However, police began a probe after the deceased’s wife told police that she suspects her son was behind the murder of her husband.

“The body was shifted to RML Hospital and after autopsy, the doctor orally informed that it was not a case of natural death and appeared to be a case of homicidal death or strangulation. Subsequently, a murder case was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the DCP.

During investigation, the statement of a neighbour was recorded who informed that on the same day, he was also drinking alcohol along with the deceased and his son.

“He also mentioned that he left both of them around 6.30 p.m and af ter sustained interrogation and confrontation with a witness, Sumit (son of the deceased) confessed to his crime,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Sumit told police that he and his father used to live together as his mother left them a long time ago.

“His father was paralysed and he had to take care of him alone. On the day of the incident, he and his father had consumed 11 quarters of alcohol since morning. In the evening, his father urinated on the bed and he got frustrated over it and killed him by strangulating him,” said the official.

