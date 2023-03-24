INDIA

Delhi man, uncle arrested for killing his brother-in-law

A 40-year-old man, and his uncle, have been arrested for allegedly killing the former’s brother-in-law after a quarrel in north Delhi’s Narela area, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Kishor Mandal, 40, and his maternal uncle Arvind Mandal, 50, both natives of Bihar. While Kishor Mandal works as a labourer at the iron factory of DSIIDC Narela, his uncle also works as a labourer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Ravi Kumar Singh said that on Sunday around 10.40 pm, a patrolling team found a man’s body lying near the gate of FC-7 market, DSIIDC Narela.

“Blood was oozing from the head. A case was registered and investigation was taken up,” he said.

On Tuesday, police received specific inputs about the accused following which a trap was laid near the house of suspects and they were nabbed.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the deceased identified as Sohit, 35, a resident of Bihar, was brother-in-law of Kishor Mandal.

“All three came to Narela from Uttam Nagar. They bought liquor from a shop at A Block, DSIIDC Narela. Sohit abused his wife, who is also sister of Kishor, following which both started quarreling. Arvind tried to mediate but he was also beaten up by Sohit,” said the DCP.

“Thereafter, both the accused had planned to kill him. They smashed his head with stone till he succumbed and later fled away from the spot,” he added.

