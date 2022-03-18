INDIA

Delhi man wanted in stabbing case held after 5 months from Dehradun

By NewsWire
A 27-year-old man who was involved in a stabbing incident in the national capital was arrested by the Delhi Police from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Vinay alias Lala, a resident of Sultan Puri, Delhi was also found previously involved in 18 criminal cases.

According to the official, a case under section 365, 307, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and section 25, 27 of the Arms act was registered at Sultan Puri on October 30, last year, in which the complainant alleged that four persons namely Kunal, Robin, Lala and one unknown person forcibly dragged him inside their car and started demanding money for accused Kunal’s birthday celebration.

When the complainant refused to give them money, the accused took him to D-2 block and stabbed him with a knife, the official said. During the course of investigation, the police arrested two accused persons namely Kunal & Robin while the remaining two co-accused were absconding.

“The police team which was investigating the case received a tip-off about the presence of Vinay alias Lala in Dehradun following which they went there and apprehended him,” the official said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing four other crimes recently which have been verified through various police stations. Further investigation of the case is in progress, the official added.

