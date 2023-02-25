INDIA

Delhi: Man who escaped from police custody held

A man who escaped from police custody on February 23 while being taken to the Mandoli jail here, has been held by the police following a tip-off, an official said on Saturday.

A police officer said one Kartik was held on February 22, and a stolen scooty along with mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

Later, he was presented at Karkardooma Court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

On February 23, the accused ran away from custody.

Eventually, a team was formed to trace and nab the individual, the police said.

“Kartik was finally nabbed following a tip off, from Mandoli. Four live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” the police officer said.

