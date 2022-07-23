A 30-year-old Delhi resident, who was influenced by gangster Neeraj Bawania, was arrested for carrying an illegal firearm, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Narender, always carried a firearm to keep his hold in the area by terrorising local residents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Sameer Sharma said a constable, patrolling his beat in the early hours of July 21, noted some suspicious activity of a person near Amrit Akhada, Sultanpuri.

“When the suspected person noticed the beat staff on the same road, he suddenly stopped and tried to run away but the constable nabbed him after a brief chase,” the DCP said.

During frisking, one country made pistol along with five live cartridges of .315 bore and one knife were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he belongs to a poor family and after the death of his mother three years ago, he started to keep illegal arms with him to terrify the public and to maintain his hold in the area as he wanted to follow the footsteps of Bawania.

The source of arms and ammunition is being traced, the DCP added.

