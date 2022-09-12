INDIA

Delhi: Man who killed friend over an argument about girl, arrested

A man, who killed his friend and injured his brother during an argument about a girl in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The police said that around 12 a.m. they got a call regarding the incident from the HRH Hospital that one Mihir, 21, a resident of Malkaganj, Sabzi Mandi along with his brother Prince, 20, was admitted with multiple stab wounds by their cousin Nitesh.

After receiving the information, a police team was sent to HRH Hospital, where Prince was found dead during treatment and his brother Mihir was undergoing treatment.

“From inquiry, it was learnt that the deceased and his brother were attacked by one Sidhharth alias Mannu of Malkaganj. The deceased was his friend. At about 8.45 p.m. on Sunday the accused Sidhharth stabbed the deceased several times and his brother after having an argument over a girl,” said the police.

A Crime Team was called at the spot and CCTV was collected. The accused, who was on the run initially, was caught on Monday morning.

