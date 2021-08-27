Delhi is likely to witness a slightly warmer day on Friday compared to previous day with a maximum temperature predicted to rise over 36 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature has been predicted at 25 degrees Celsius. For the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday, the maximum temperature recorded was 35.2 degrees Celsius and minimum was 25.4 degrees Celsius.

With no possibility of rainfall on Friday, the relative humidity is likely to be 68 per cent against 54 per cent on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD had predicted subdued rain in Northwest India and Central India till Sunday. Weak monsoon conditions are likely to revive after Sunday.

However, over the next seven days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 35 degrees to 37 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality index (AQI) at 8 a.m. was recorded at 138.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

