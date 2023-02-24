INDIA

Delhi Mayor agrees for fresh standing committee poll

Newly-elected Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday agreed to BJP’s demand for holding fresh elections to the six-member standing committee.

A day after it was adjourned following an exchange of heated arguments between the AAP and BJP councillors, the MCD House resumed on Friday to hold election to the standing committee.

As the proceedings resumed, the BJP councillors started raising slogans demanding fresh elections for the powerful standing committee besides ban on mobiles inside the polling booth. The disruption delayed the commencement of the proceedings by an hour.

However, the mayor agreed to the demands of holding a fresh election for the standing committee and banning mobiles while voting inside the polling booths.

“After this decision, I expect BJP councillors to cooperate in peaceful conduct of elections so that we will be able to work together in future on pending issues/ policies in MCD”, said leader of house and AAP councillor Mukesh Goel.

