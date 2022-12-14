INDIA

Delhi: MBA student dead after jumping from building

A 23-year-old MBA student died on Wednesday after she jumped from the third floor of a building in South Delhi, police said.

Twinkle, a resident of Ahmedabad, succumbed to her injuries earlier in the day during treatment at the Max Hospital in Saket.

It is suspected that before the girl jumped from the roof, she had an argument with her alleged boyfriend, according to the police.

“A boy Karan, a resident of Kota, was a classmate of the deceased girl and there were some issues between both of them,” said an official.

Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a PCR call was received at the Mehrauli police station that a girl had jumped from third floor of a building in the Freedom Fighters Enclave area following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, it was found that Twinkle had jumped from the roof. She was taken to Max Hospital where today morning she died of injuries. Parents of the girl have been informed who are coming from Ahmedabad,” said Chowdhary.

Twinkle and two other girls were sharing an apartment on rent in Freedom Fighters Enclave. They were all pursuing MBA from an institute near Batra Hospital, said an official.

