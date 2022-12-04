INDIA

Delhi MCD polls: 30% voter turnout till 2 pm

The national capital on Sunday recorded 30 per cent voter turnout till 2 p.m. in the municipal corporation polls, Delhi Election Commission said.

Polling for 250 wards began at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m. The number of wards were reduced to 250 from 272 after delimitation.

As per data shared by officials, 3,360 booths have been identified as critical or sensitive.

This is the first corporation poll being held in the national capital since the 2020 Delhi riots.

In the 2017 civic polls, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards, the AAP 48 wards and the Congress 27. Polling on two seats was not held due to the death of two candidates.

Voter turnout in the 2017 municipal polls was 53 per cent.

The BJP is in power in the MCD since last 15 years.

