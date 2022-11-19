INDIA

Delhi MCD polls: BJP national leaders to hold 14 road shows

In the run-up to the MCD polls, the BJP bigwigs, including Union Cabinet ministers and chief ministers, will on Sunday hold 14 roadshows in as many districts of the national capital to campaign for the party.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh, Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Assam and Himachal Pradesh, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Maohar Lal Khattar, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jairam Thakur respectively, party national president J.P. Nadda, Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupender Chaudhary, Delhi BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav and national spokesperson will hold roadshow.

All the 14 roadshows will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

BJP is focusing on region wise campaigning with dedicated leader to get more and more votes in favour.

The MCD is slated to go to polls on December 4 and results will be announced on December 7.

