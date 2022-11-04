INDIA

Delhi MCD polls: Voting on Dec 4, results on Dec 7

The Delhi State Election Commission on Friday announced that voting for the 2022

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be held on December 4.

Counting will be held on December 7 and the results will be announced the same day.

With the announcement of the Delhi civic polls, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the national capital.

“The notification for the civic body poll will be issued on November 7. The last day for filing the nomination is November 14 and the scrutiny of the nomination will be held on November 16. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19,” Delhi State Election Commisioner Vijay Dev said.

“The MCD has jurisdiction in 68 assembly constituencies,” Vijay Dev said, adding “as per 2011 census, out of 250 wards, 42 have been reserved for the SC. Out of those 42 seats, 21 are reserved for women.”

“As on today, we have total 1.46 crores voters in Delhi. Around 13,665 polling stations will be set up for the polls”,” he said.

This year, the Central government unified the three corporations – East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation – into one MCD. After a Home Ministry notification, the total number of MCD wards in Delhi has been reduced to 250 from earlier 272. As many as 42 wards are in reserved category.

