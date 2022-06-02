A 41-year-old man commited suicide by hanging himself at his residence in the Uttam Nagar area of the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, an information was received at the Bindapur police station on Wednesday afternoon regarding the man, identified as Umesh Dhar Dwivedi, an employee with multilingual news service United News of India (UNI), committing suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shankar Choudhary said when the police reached the spot, the door had already been opened by the firemen and one person was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a blue dupatta. The body was decomposed.

“The inspection of the scene of crime was conducted by the crime team and after cutting the dupatta, the body of the deceased was brought down,” the DCP said.

A four-page suicide note was recovered from the deceased person’s possession. From the suicide note, it was learnt that the deceased had committed suicide on May 30.

“As per the suicide note, the wife of the deceased had gone to Switzerland with their children and was having a strained relation with her husband. She even blocked him on phone. Suffering from depression, Dwivedi committed suicide,” the officer said.

On further enquiry, statements of the family members of the deceased were also recorded and they didn’t suspect any foul play.

