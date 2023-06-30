INDIA

Delhi Metro allows passengers to carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol

As per revised guidelines, the Delhi Metro will now allow passengers to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol, but drinking inside the metro premises will remain prohibited, a senior official said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) official, the transportation of alcohol on the Delhi Metro was previously prohibited, except on the Airport Express Line.

A committee consisting of officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and DMRC had recently reviewed the regulations.

“However, drinking alcohol inside Metro premises is strictly prohibited. Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while traveling. In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action shall be taken under the relevant provisions of law,” Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communication, DMRC, said.

