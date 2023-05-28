INDIA

Delhi Metro closes entry-exit of 2 metro stations ahead of protest

NewsWire
Ahead of the protesting wrestlers’ call to stage a women’s panchayat outside the new Parliament building, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed all entry-exit gates of two metro stations — Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan for commuters.

This has been done to avoid any untoward incident.

“As per directions received from the Delhi Metro Rail Police, all entry exit gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations have been closed for passenger movement. However, interchange facilities are available at Central Secretariat,” said a tweet from the Metro.

However, interchange facilities are available at the Central Secretariat. The commuters are allowed to change the Metro trains.

Delhi Police have beefed up the security in areas around the new Parliament building and also outside the metro station gates.

