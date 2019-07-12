Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line services disrupted

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line on Sunday faced a technical glitch leading to disruption of train services and leaving many commuters stranded in stations for over 20 minutes.

“There is a single line train movement between R.K. Puram and Kalkaji temporarily,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

According to the DMRC, train services were temporarily being run between two loops – Jankapuri West and R.K. Puram metro stations, and Botanical Garden and Kalkaji metro stations.

Many passengers expressed their anger over the disruption and launched scathing attacks on DMRC through their Twitter accounts for the department’s choice to make the alert on the microblogging website and not on the platforms.

One angry commuter Mukund Sharma replied to the DMRC tweet, saying: “You (DMRC) update on Twitter. Do you think that everybody keep checking tweets?”

Another commuter, Parikshit tweeted: “I have been waiting at R.K. Puram metro station for the last 20 minutes.”

One Naresh Kushwaha said that DMRC officials should at least make announcements in the stations.

–IANS

rak/ksk