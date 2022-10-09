INDIA

Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns from cabinet

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday resigned from his post, following the row over his presence at a “religious conversion” event earlier this week.

Gautam was facing severe criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his presence at the event, where hundreds of people abandoned Hinduism to adopt Buddhism, and the opposition party demanded his resignation, accusing that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of hurting sentiments.

A Delhi BJP delegation also filed a complaint against the minister.

“Today is the manifestation day of Maharishi Valmiki ji and on the other hand it is also the death anniversary of Manyavar Kanshi Ram Saheb. In such a coincidence, today I have been liberated from many shackles and I have born again today. Now I will continue the fight for rights and atrocities on the society more firmly without any restrictions,” tweeted Gautam while sharing his resignation letter.

“BJP has objection to Baba Saheb and 22 oaths given by him. The BJP is using this to do the dirty politics which has hurt me and I am resigning from my ministerial berth,” he said in his resignation letter in Hindi.

20221009-180805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 hacked to death in T’gana over suspicion of black magic

    Congress ‘demeaning’ President Droupadi Murmu: Smriti Irani

    Indian EV makers hail industry-wide GST rate cut

    Delimitation Commission to visit J&K from July 6 (Ld)