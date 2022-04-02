INDIA

Delhi: Minor fire at Connaught Place; no injuries

A fire broke out here at a restaurant in Connaught Place on Saturday evening, a Fire Department official said. No one, however, was injured.

The official said the Department received a call about the fire at the Parikrama Restaurant at around 5.35 p.m. As many as six fire tenders were pressed into service.

“The firemen doused the flames in just 20 minutes at 5.55 p.m., and even the cooling process was immediately completed,” the official said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told IANS that there has been no casualties. “It was a minor fire,” he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

20220402-223805

