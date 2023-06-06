INDIA

Delhi minor sexually assaulted by relative, accused held

A minor was allegedly raped by her 21-year-old relative in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area.

The incident came to light on Monday after the girl was found to be pregnant following a medical examination, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said that they have arrested the accused who has been identified as Dan Singh alias Dev, a resident of Palwal in Haryana.

According to the police, on May 17, a PCR call was received informing about a person misbehaving with the complainant’s daughter.

“The minor victim’s family was called to record its statement, but the family members informed that Dan Singh was their relative and they wanted to talk with the accused’s family first.

“However, on Monday, the victim’s family again wnt to the Kalyanpuri police station and submitted a written complaint against Dan Singh,” said a senior police officer.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that two years ago when she had gone to her uncle’s house in Haryana, the accused accosted her and misbehaved with her.

“After that she returned to her house in Delhi. Here also, the accused approached her several times and misbehaved with her. On May 17, one of the accused’s friends came to her and tried to force her to be friends with Dan Singh,” the officer said.

Based on her statement, a case under the relevants sections of IPC and POCSO Act was registered.

“During medical examination, the victim was found to be pregnant and thereafter Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act were added to the case. Dan Singh has been arrested,” the officer added.

