With the arrest of two fraudsters, the Delhi Police have unearthed a unique modus operandi of the cyber cheats in which the accused got a duplicate mobile SIM card issued of a victim and transferred all money from his account, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Yatish Kumar (30), a resident of district Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh and Dharmendra Kumar alias Raman Yadav (22), a resident of Mainpuri district in UP.

According to police, an FIR was registered at cyber police station in Shahdara in which complainant Rizwan Alam alleged that a total amount of Rs 5 lakh, which was deposited by him after selling a small shop to repay the loans taken by him, were deducted from his Ujjivan Small Finance Bank account through multiple UPI transactions without getting any OTP.

During investigation, a police team collected the banking details in which the cheated amount was transferred and found that the whole amount was transferred in three accounts in Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC bank.

“The bank accounts were found registered in the name of Yatish. The bank statement was analysed and found that the maximum amount was withdrawn in cash. Yatish was nabbed after raids from his village Padampur in district Bijnor,” said Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

During interrogation, Yatish disclosed that he took a loan from a Sunny loan app thereafter when he was not able to pay the EMI on time, he was harassed by the recovery agents.

“Yatish started talking to agents of Sunny loan app to provide a job through which he would pay the EMI and then he came in contact with Dharmendra, who was only connectable through WhatsApp call,” said the DCP.

Dharmendra offered Yatish to work for him and give him account details for which he would get Rs 50,000.

“Dharmendra was traced at Mahipalpur and thereby arrested,” said the official.

Dharmendra told police that he purchased the SIM on fake ID’s of the complainant from a canopy of Vodafone located in Sector- 63, Noida, then activated the PhonePe and Mobile bank application using that number.

“After installing the PhonePe using said number, he got notifications of recharging a mobile number through which he thought that it would be the number of complainant’s family. Then he contacted on that number and told that he is calling from Ujjivan Bank and he is not able to issue his cheque due to some technical issue,” said the DCP.

“Dharmendra got debit card photo and Aadhar card details. Then he transferred all the cheated amount that is Rs 5 lakh in the account of Yatish and took cash from him after giving his share. Then deposited all the cash in his IDFC Bank. During investigation, the cheated amount was frozen and will soon be recovered to the complainant,” said the DCP.

“During investigation, Dharmendra was also found linked with Chinese loan application and was in direct touch with Chinese people which is being investigated,” said the DCP, adding that further efforts are made to link the accused persons with other cases. Bank statements, mobile phone and laptop are also analyzed.

20230320-175405