Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will change picture of Haryana: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other projects inaugurated, will not only improve the state’s connectivity with metropolitan cities, but also increase the pace of industrial development.

They will change the picture of the state, he told media persons after the inauguration programme of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Chautala said that Phase-1 of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which has been completed, will improve the connectivity of NCR with Mumbai and it will connect Delhi-Gurugram with three National Parks. Not only this, now the journey from Delhi to Jaipur will also be reduced by two hours, he added.

Terming the project as beneficial to industrial development as well, he said that Haryana would now be directly connected to various ports through the Expressway and the industries of the state would benefit. He said that Delhi-Mumbai corridor would also give a boost to warehousing and warehouses would be set up in Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts.

Chautala also noted that Prime Minister has also laid the foundation stone of Delhi-Jammu Expressway, which will also pass via Haryana, while the foundation stone of a road project has also been laid to further improve the connectivity of Hansi to Bhiwani.

“Now NCR region of Haryana will also have connectivity with Jewar Airport (in UP’s Noida). This will give us the facility to connect to another airport,” he added.

