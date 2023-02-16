INDIA

Delhi murder case: Accused Gehlot deleted all chats from Nikki’s phone

NewsWire
0
0

Sahil Gehlot, who allegedly strangled his girlfriend Nikki Yadav with data cable at Kashmiri Gate, has told the investigators that after killing her, he deleted all chats and data from her mobile phone and kept it with him after taking out the SIM card.

Investigators have recovered her mobile phone from Gehot’s possession and have been sent for forensic examination.

Any argumentative chat between the accused and the victim would have been another piece of evidence that would have strengthened the case against Gehlot, a resident of Mitraon village, sources said, adding that possibly, fearing this, he formatted the phone.

According to the official, on February 9 night, Gehlot, a resident of Mitraon village, went to meet the woman at her Uttam Nagar residence where she lived with her younger sister.

“Gehlot stayed there for two-three hours and later both of them went to Nizammudin railway station. But as they could not get tickets to Goa, they changed their plan to go to Himachal Pradesh and reached ISBT, Kashmere Gate,” said the official.

“When the duo reached ISBT, an argument broke out between them. In between the fight, Gehlot kept receiving back-to-back calls from his family, which he says triggered him to his threshold point and he turned violent,” said a source.

He then strangled Nikki with his mobile phone data cable inside the car, probably around 8 a.m on February 10, drove to his dhaba to hide her body, and then proceeded with his wedding on February 10.

20230216-213006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prior to Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM’s residence used for giving shelters...

    PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President’s Address...

    6 killed, 4 injured in road mishap in UP’s Etawah

    Delhi: Husband-wife duo nabbed for snatching mobile phones