Delhi murder: DCW steps in, issues notice to police

Taking suo-moto cognisance of media reports on the murder of a 24-year-old woman, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to the police.

The DCW in the notice said: “The commission has sought the copy of FIR and the details of accused arrested in the matter. Whether any other accomplice was also identified? If yes, please provide details of the same.”

“As per media reports, the accused killed the girl in a car near ISBT, Kashmere Gate by strangulating her. Thereafter, the accused drove the car with her body to Najafgarh and hid the body in a refrigerator at a dhaba,” read the DCW notice issued to the Deputy Police Commissioner of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

Highlighting the matter as “very serious”, the DCW has sought the details of action taken report and the details of any missing complaint received by Delhi Police from the family of the deceased girl along with details of action taken thereon, by February 17.

The victim, identified as Nikki Yadav, was a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar.

She was living at a rented accommodation in west Delhi.

Yadav was strangulated by her partner Sahil Gehlot — a resident of Mitraon village on February 9, hours before his wedding to another woman.

The murder was committed near the Kashmere Gate area.

Gehlot then drove along with the body all the way to his dhaba — situated at a distance of around 36 km.

He then stuffed her body in a refrigerator and went on with his wedding.

