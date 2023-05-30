The interrogation of Sahil, who stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday evening, revealed that he had hatched a conspiracy to kill her a few days ago, sources in Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

“He had bought the knife used in crime 15 days ago,” said the sources.

“To avoid being detected by the police through CCTV footage, after the incident, he switched off phone and went to Rithala and then to Bulandshahr, where his aunt lives, after changing two buses,” said the sources.

As per sources, the victim Sakshi did not want to continue the relationship with him and she was ignoring her for the last many days.

Meanwhile, police teams are also scanning his social media accounts and the weapon used in commission of crime, which he threw at Rithala.

Police are also investigating the love triangle. “Sakshi and Sahil had started talking to each other in 2021 and now she was talking to one Praveen, whom she knew even before she met Sahil. Sahil was not happy with her talking to Parveen again,” the sources added.

However, the real motive behind the killing of Sakshi is yet to be revealed.

The accused Sahil, who stabbed Sakshi, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy area, more than 20 times and also hit with a boulder, works as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, said a senior police official.

A video of the incident is also doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue t-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders are present, standing and observing as he stabs her.

A man wearing a dark red-coloured shirt attempts to intervene, but Sahil pushes him away. In the video, Sahil continues to stab the girl while also issuing threats to the bystanders, causing them to disperse.

After stabbing her, Sahil proceeds to kick the girl multiple times and then strikes her with a boulder five times. He then briefly leaves the scene but returns shortly. He strikes the girl with the boulder once again, kicks her multiple times, and then finally departs, as per the video.

“The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend’s son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father,” the official added.

