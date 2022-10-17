Delhi-NCR accounts for more than 56 per cent of vehicle thefts in the country, as per a latest study.

The Acko Vehicle Theft Report finds that in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the northern part of the geography is more prone to theft, such as Rohini, Bhajanpura, Dayalpur and Sultanpuri.

Other commonly prone areas in the list are Uttam Nagar in the West, Sector 12 in Noida and South City I in Gurugram.

To put this in perspective, one vehicle is stolen every 12 minutes in the NCR, while vehicle theft accounts for nearly 20 per cent of total crimes reported in the city.

The report reflects that the cars with the greatest demand and consequently longer delivery timeline are most susceptible for thefts.

Therefore, India’s most popular hatchbacks – the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Swift – are the most frequently stolen cars in Delhi-NCR.

They are closely followed by Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Santro, Honda City and Hyundai i10 in second, third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Similarly, for two wheelers, Hero Splendor took the first place for the most stolen bike, followed by Honda Activa, Bajaj Pulsar, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and TVS Apache, in that order.

The report also talks about the most theft prone cities in India. When it comes to vehicle theft in the country, Delhi-NCR is followed by Bengaluru at 9 per cent and Chennai at 5 per cent in vehicle theft cases.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata have emerged as the cities with the least number of vehicle thefts in the country.

When it comes to the colour of the car, white cars are more vulnerable to theft. The common logic to this is that white coloured cars are very easy to blend in with traffic. Additionally, it is easier to paint white cars in a different colour.

There are several reasons, which make Delhi-NCR the vehicle theft capital of India but some of the most pertinent ones are the lack of parking space in buildings and colonies, leading to vehicles being parked on the roads.

