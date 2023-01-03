In a latest development in the death case of a 20-year-old woman, who died after being dragged by a car, sources in the police have confirmed that the victim was not raped.

“There is no injury mark on her private parts. She died due to dragging,” the source told IANS.

The source said that the autopsy has confirmed that she was not raped.

The source said that a full report would be submitted with the Union Home Ministry along with an inquiry report which is being prepared by Special Commissioner of Police, Shalini Singh.

Two teams of FSL also visited the spot and collected exhibits from the crime scene. The FSL team also collected samples from victim’s scooty and accused’s Baleno car.

The victim was riding the scooty when she met with an accident. It is said that she got entangled in the wheels of the car and was dragged for 12 km which led to her death. Her naked body was found in Kanjhawala in the early hours of Sunday. The police have arrested all the five occupants of the car. They are currently on three-day police remand.

