INDIA

Delhi New Year’s Eve Horror: Victim’s friend records statement, says car driver at fault

NewsWire
0
0

In her statement before a magistrate, Nidhi, a friend of the 20-year-old woman who died after being dragged by a car here, said on Tuesday that the driver of the vehicle was at fault.

Nidhi, who was riding with the victim on the latter’s scooty at the time of the accident on Sunday, told the magistrate that she had fled the spot and did not tell anyone out of fear.

In the statement, she claimed that the driver of the car was at fault and after being hit, Anjali fell in front of the car while Nidhi fell on the other side and escaped without getting hurt.

However, the five arrested accused, identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal, told the police that the scooty was swerving which led to the accident.

Anjali died in the early hours of Tuesday after her scooty was hit by the car and was dragged for around 10-12 kms under the Baleno car on the city’s roads.

In the CCTV footage, the victim was seen leaving Vivan Palace OYO hotel at around 1.30 a.m. along with her friend after attending a New Year’s party.

According to the footage, the victim was wearing a pink-coloured T-shirt and her friend a red one.

The footage comes after the police traced the route which the victim had travelled.

The five arrested persons were in the car when the accident took place.

Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri who is also a BJP worker.

20230103-154806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant supports Sajid Khan: ‘Unka gunaah 4 saal se sabit...

    Religious conversion not prohibited, forced conversion is different: Delhi HC

    WBSSC Scam: CBI approaches court demanding Partha Chatterjee’s custody

    Jamia violence: Notice issued on Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea