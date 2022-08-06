Ahead of Independence Day the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted search operations in Delhi and arrested one accused who was allegedly involved in the activities of ISIS module case.

The accused was identified as Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Batla House in New Delhi.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25 under sections 153A, & 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act.A

“The arrested accused is a radicalised and active member of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS. He has been arrested,” the source said.

Further detail awaited.

