INDIA

Delhi: Nine-year-old girl falls from third floor, dies

NewsWire
0

A nine-year-old girl died after she accidently slipped and fell from the balcony of her flat on the third floor in Delhi’s Keshavpuram area on Friday, an official said.

According to the police, an information was received in Keshavpuram police station on Friday that a nine-year-old girl was declared brought dead in a hospital. Following which, a police team was dispatched for the hospital.

“During enquiry, mother of the girl stated that she works in a factory and today at around 2.30 p.m. her daughter was calling her brother from the balcony to come upstairs, but suddenly she slipped and fell down from their flat on the third floor,” the official said.

“The girl’s neighbours on the second floor also saw her falling. She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her father also works in a factory,” said the official, adding that further legal action is being taken as per provisions of the law.

