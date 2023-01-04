Long queues of vehicles on several key stretches in south Delhi continued making the lives of commuters difficult as traffic tailgates got extended on Wednesday as well, owing to the closure of the Ashram flyover for 45 days starting January 1.

The commuters, feeling hassled by the snail-paced traffic, have been complaining of spending hours instead of the usual minutes that it normally took to cover the distance between several places.

The closure of Ashram flyover has affected the traffic moving towards Noida and Ghaziabad as the carriageway connects the south Delhi areas with the two satellite cities of the national capital.

Mainly, those heading from east Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad towards south Delhi are moving at snail’s pace due to the traffic congestion.

Also, patients moving towards AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Apollo Hospital and other medical facilities from eastern Delhi areas, Noida and Ghaziabad too are facing a difficult time.

The closure of the Ashram flyover has also been attributed for the massive traffic jams on the Ring Road, from Sarai Kale Khan to Moolchand.

To avoid getting stuck in jams, commuters are moving to the route from Barapullah and C.V. Raman Marg to Outer Ring Road. This has led to an increase in the vehicular movement in these stretches as well.

Massive traffic snarls have been witnessed in and around the Ashram flyover, including in Noida, mainly during the peak office hours.

The construction work on the final leg of the extension of the Ashram flyover to the DND flyway began on Monday. The flyover has been closed for the commuters till the completion of the work, as and when that happens.

Sources said the traffic situation is not going to improve anytime soon as the Ashram flyover is expected to remain off the limits for the commuters for at least one and a half months.

Last week, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory that said: “From January 1, both the carriageways of the Ashram flyover will be closed due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram flyover and the new DND flyover.”

The advisory had noted that the movement of traffic may be affected in stretches connecting the Ashram flyover, such as Outer Ring Road, DND flyover, Mathura Road, and both the carriageways passing through the Ashram Chowk.

20230104-231403