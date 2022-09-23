INDIA

Delhi-Noida drive to be signal-free

NewsWire
0
1

Noida Authority has sought a financial assistance of Rs 650 crore for the construction of the Chilla elevated road from Sector 14A Chilla regulator near Mayur Vihar in Delhi to Mahamaya flyover in Noida.

The elevated road, once completed, will make the Noida-Delhi drive signal-free.

Earlier, the work for construction of the Chilla elevated road was started, but it was stopped in between due to various reasons, including NGT’s objection, Covid-19 and paucity of funds, among others.

Now, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be sent again to the administration for the elevated road and work will begin as soon as approval is granted.

The elevated road will benefit lakhs of people in Delhi and National Capital Region, as it will provide entry and exit points and ramps will make it convenient for commuters.

The elevated road will be connected to Noida’s Sector 14, 15, 16, 18 and DND.

Once the Chilla elevated road becomes operational, traffic situation will improve, not only on the Noida Filmcity road, but other roads too.

20220923-173203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Change of guard in TN with DMK to form govt after...

    50 snakes in one house create scare in UP

    Akhilesh-Maurya locked in caste war

    Sunni Waqf Board goes to High Court on Gyanvapi issue