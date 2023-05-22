INDIA

Delhi: Notorious criminal involved in burglaries nabbed

NewsWire
0
0

A 24-year-old notorious criminal who was involved in 17 cases of burglary and theft, has been nabbed here in the Rohini area, a police officer said on Monday.

Police have also recovered one country-made pistol along with two bullets from the possession of the arrested individual, identified as Hakim Sheikh, a resident of Shahbad Daulatpur Extension.

A police officer said that with his arrest, the police have solved seven cases of burglaries committed by the accused recently.

According to the police, after receiving specific inputs, Sheikh was arrested from Sector-28 in Rohini.

“He was previously involved in 17 cases of burglary and thefts registered across the city. Questioning of the accused led to the recovery of a car and a scooty that he had stolen for committing burglaries,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravi Kumar Singh said.

20230522-173001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    R’sthan police register case against Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri

    BJP in fray for Jalandhar bypoll on Modi’s performance: Amarinder

    Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

    Ramgarh crater in Rajasthan to emerge as 3rd tourist after Maha’s...