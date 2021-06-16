Delhi now has adequate Covid vaccines for all categories with fresh supply of Covaxin and Covishield received from the Centre to accelerate the mass vaccination drive in the capital, the ruling AAP said on Wednesday.

Presenting the daily health bulletin, party lawmaker Atishi said: “Delhi has received 62,160 doses of Covaxin and 1,73,340 doses of Covishield yesterday (June 15). Adequate vaccine stock is available in Delhi even for the above 45 years age category.”

She said that Delhi has 2.55 lakh doses available for 18-44 age groups with 6 days stock of Covaxin and 11 days of Covishield.

A total of 53,247 doses of vaccines were administered, out of which 28,584 people got the first dose and 24,663 people got the second dose.

In Delhi, so far 62,04,209 people have been vaccinated, out of which 14.88 lakh people have received both the doses.

Atishi further informed that slots are available starting from Thursday on CoWIN for the 18-44 age group. The youth of Delhi who want to get vaccinated can book a slot through CoWIN and get the vaccine, she added.

Atishi also said: “If a regular supply of vaccines for the youth between 18 to 44 is not initiated, the hesitancy in those above 45 will continue to persist. Hence, the only way to remove the hesitation of people above 45 years of age is to vaccinate the youth. When the youth go to get themselves vaccinated, they will also bring their family members for vaccination.”

