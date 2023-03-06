INDIA

Delhi: On duty doctor manhandled by patient, attendants

: A patient and her attendants allegedly manhandled an on-duty doctor at a government hospital in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital on Sunday evening.

According to at police, at around 9 p.m, on Sunday, an information was received at Jahangirpuri police station that a patient and her attendant misbehaved and manhandled a doctor on duty in the emergency ward of Babu Jag Jeevan Ram Hospital.

“Acting on the information, a police team reached the hospital where CCMO Vijay Kumar Jha stated that at about 8.00 p.m., Saheen, a resident of Mahindra Park, and her attendants misbehaved and manhandled Shivam Kumar Yadav, who sustained abrasion injuries,” said Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest).

On the basis of the complaint and medico-legal case, a case was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station against the alleged person.

“Presently, the situation is normal at the hospital. Further investigation of the case is in progress,” the DCP added.

