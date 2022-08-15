INDIA

Delhi: One arrested with 170 bundles of illegal Chinese manjha

NewsWire
0
0

A 48-year-old man was arrested in the national capital and 170 bundles of illegal Chinese manjha were found in his possession, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said the beat staff of Nihal Vihar police station were present in the area for patrolling and at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, they noticed illegal Chinese manjha kept in a shop.

“During the search, a total of 170 bundles of illegal Chinese manjha (Mono kite) were recovered from one Ashok Kumar’s shop,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police, after registering an FIR under section 88 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7 and 15 of the Environment Protection Act, arrested the accused.During sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he runs a tea shop and in greed of earning more money he deals in selling illegal Chinese manjha in the Nihal Vihar area.

20220815-123805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Equity benchmarks close week in red on weak global cues

    2 women among 5 Maoists killed in Gadchiroli

    Surat: Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 10-yr-old girl

    Truck speeds away with toll official clinging to it in Andhra