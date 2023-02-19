INDIA

Delhi: One held in cow slaughter case

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police has arrested an individual identified as Aftab Ahmad in connection with the cow slaughtering incident in the Gulabi Bagh area here, an official said on Sunday.

The police said that the accused has been arrested under the relevant section(s) of the Indian Penal Code, Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The official said that Aftab was previously involved in a case related to Arms Act, robbery and snatching that took place in the national capital.

Earlier this month, some body parts of a cow were found near the Roshanara underpass in Gulabi Bagh.

20230219-183802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre to scrap over 15-year-old govt vehicles

    India administers over 18 cr Covid vaccines so far

    Cane growers get decomposer substance to check stubble burning in UP

    CAG of India is chairman of panel of external auditors of...