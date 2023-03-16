INDIA

Delhi: One killed, another injured in accident

A 45-year-old man died while his co-passenger was injured after the Santro car in which they were moving met with an accident here in Dwarka area, an official said on Thursday.

The car, that was also allegedly carrying illicit liquor, collided with another car which was on the wrong side of the road.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan, a resident of Surakhpur village in Najafgarh.

According to police, on Thursday at around 1.45 a.m, an information regarding an accident was received at Chhawla police station, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“Two cars, a Santro and a Mahindra XUV 500 had met with an accident near New Fly Over, Goyla Dairy. One person was found injured who was identified as Naresh and shifted to hospital and Pawan was declared brought dead,” said a senior police official.

The official said that the driver of XUV 500 is absconding.

“Two separate cases were registered at Chhawla police station. A case of accident has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the other case has been registered under the Delhi Excise Act,” said the official.

Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to trace and arrest the XUV 500 driver accused who is absconding.

