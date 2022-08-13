Delhi Police have arrested a 38-year-old man, an accused in the northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri riots case, an official said on Saturday.

Soon after the riots, the accused, identified as Sheikh Sikandar, was absconding to evade arrest.

Former Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had declared a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

During investigation of the Jahangirpuri Riots case, eight accused persons were absconding and a process of proclamation was initiated against them.

“On August 13, a tip-off was received about a ‘suspicious person’ in the area of Jahangirpuri who was involved in the riots after which a team of Special Staff was constituted which laid a trap and apprehended the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

He was later identified as Sheikh Sikandar, an absconding accused in the Jahangirpuri Riots case. On further investigation, he was also found previously involved in a murder case.

Severe communal clashes erupted at the Jahangirpuri area on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which 9 people including 8 policemen were injured.

With Sheikh Sikandar’s arrest, the police have till now arrested 36 people and apprehended 3 juveniles while one of the arrested person’s relatives was bound down for injuring a police Inspector by pelting stones at him.

