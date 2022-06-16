INDIA

Delhi: Over 160 booked for drinking in public

NewsWire
0
2

As many as 166 people were booked in the Dwarka area of the national capital for consuming alcohol at various public places, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka district) M. Harsh Wardhan said a massive drive was conducted by police on Wednesday to keep a tab on people drinking at public places of the Dwarka district.

Several teams of police personnel were formed and they took action against the offenders in the area of each police station. “Action against a total 166 persons was taken by Dwarka District Police,” the DCP said.

He further appealed to the residents not to indulge in drinking at public as such drives will be held regularly.

20220616-153002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In rural Jharkhand, ‘Sahayak Didis’ bridge the gap between people, administration

    Rana couple’s bail plea to be heard on Friday

    Tollywood producer, son booked for cheating

    Geetika Mehandru to play a college girl in ‘Roohaniyat’