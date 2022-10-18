In separate operations across the national capital ahead of Diwali, Delhi Police have arrested six men and recovered more than 2,300 kg of banned firecrackers.

The police said that most these firecrackers were kept in shops while a tempo was also seized which was used for delivering the firecrackers banned in the city.

From Dwarka district, the police nabbed three men on Monday after specific inputs were received regarding the trio, who stored huge quantity of firecrackers at their shops located on Hastsal Road near Uttam Nagar, main Najafgarh road and Dabur Enclave in Rawta Mor.

“Acting on the inputs, the police teams raided the locations and the trio was nabbed in different raids. The police also recovered over 224 kg of illegal firecrackers from their shops. Accordingly, three cases under the Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code have been registered against the accused persons who have been placed under arrest,” said M. Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka.

The accused have been identified as Shanky (33), a resident of Hastsal Road, Suresh Tareja (59), a resident of Jupiter Apartment in Vikaspuri, and Rakesh Kumar (40), a resident of Rawta Mor.

In another case, the Delhi Police in South district held two men in separate operations from Madangir area, and recovering large quantity of firecrackers from their possession.

“On Monday afternoon, a police team near the Central Market in Madangir noticed a person, identified as Sanjay Kumar, carrying a plastic bag. While checking the bag, the police found banned firecrackers inside it,” said Chandan Chowdhary, DCP, South.

“After sustained questioning, 1,193 kg of banned firecrackers were recovered from his shop in Madangir. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Ambedkar Nagar police station and the accused has been placed under arrest,” the DCP said.

The South district narcotics squad on Monday also arrested a 27 year-old man named Sagar, a resident of Madangir, after a raid was conducted at a shop in the Central Market, leaqding and 283 kilograms of banned firecrackers were recovered.

Meanwhile, in the northeast district, the police have arrested a 27 year-old man and recovered 13 cartons containing 611 kg of firecrackers from near the Welcome area.

“After receiving specific inputs, a trap was laid on Monday near the Welcome area. At around 10.30 pm, a tempo was seen near a gym, which was signalled to stop. During checking, the police found 13 cartons containing a total of 611 kg of firecrackers,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, DCP, North-east.

“The accused has been identified as Kapil, a resident of Burari. He along with others used to buy firecrackers from different states using parcel services and further delivered the same to the different shops in Delhi-NCR,” said the DCP.

