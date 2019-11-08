Delhi overall AQI worsens to 528 on Friday morning

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The air pollution emergency in Delhi has aggravated with the air quality index (AQI) spiking sharply to 528 on Friday morning.

The AQI on Thursday was much lower at 470 in the ‘severe plus’ category. The PM 10 count was also in the severe plus category at 496 and PM 2.5 count was at 324.

With a PM 10 count of 583 and PM 2.5 count of 378, the air emergency has deteriorated sharply since Thursday. The pollution control authorities had decided to shut down schools for two days after PM 2.5 levels stayed above 300 for two days running.

According to a Safar India forecast, a slight improvement is expected on Friday. The approaching fresh western disturbance exists as an induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and started to affect northwest India, scattered rainfall is expecting over Punjab which is likely to lead to very low fire count during next two days. Moreover, stubble transport level wind direction is not so favourable for intrusion. Hence, stubble contribution is estimated to reduce significantly by Friday to around 5 per cent.

According to the forecast, the sky is likely to be cloudy over the Delhi region and a marginal improvement is expecting by today within severe range.

“However, an increase in wind speed is forecasted by November 16 which is likely to increase ventilation and improve the air quality towards very poor. Further improvement is expected by November 17,” the forecast said.

