In wake of the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI on Sunday, Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the people of the national capital are “feeling ashamed” that the party to which they have entrusted the power of Delhi is “steeped in corruption and scams”.

Sachdeva has said that today Delhi has become the first state whose two ministers are in jail. He alleged that Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who were flag bearers of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of change, did not give Delhi the needed change of development but “have got it the first place in corruption”.

He also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party calls Sisodia the pioneer of education, but today the children and their parents of Delhi are “ashamed” that the Delhi Education Minister is in jail for a liquor scam and have questions for him.

He said that Kejriwal will have to say that if the liquor policy was clean, then why did he withdraw it, why was the commission of wholesalers increased, and why was the tax payment of liquor traders waived.

Sachdeva earlier had said that people were surprised how AAP leaders were rattled by CBI calling Sisodia for investigation, saying that when Jain was arrested last May, the AAP had claimed that he is innocent but 9 months later, he has failed to get bail despite repeated attempts.

He also said that the AAP has insulted Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh by invoking them, while terming it and the Congress two sides of the same coin as he recalled the way Congressmen created “drama” when then party chief Sonia Gandhi was called for an inquiry and similarly, the AAP was following suit.

