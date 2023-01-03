BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Delhi-Phuket IndiGo flight diverted after suffering technical snag

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi-Phuket IndiGo flight was diverted to the national capital on Tuesday due to a technical snag that occurred shortly after takeoff.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already commenced a probe into the incident.

“The Indigo A32Neo aircraft VT-ILM operating flight 6E-1763 was involved in Air turnback due to loss of Hydraulic Green system. During flight Hydraulic green Reservoir low level, system low pressure and pump low pressure warning got triggered,” said a DGCA official.

Meanwhile, an IndiGo spokesperson said that the aircraft returned to Delhi for necessary maintenance, adding that an alternate plane is being provided to the passengers to Phuket.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline said.

According to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a total of 2,613 technical snag related occurrences have been reported by various airlines in the country in the last five years.

IndiGo topped the list with 885 such incidents, followed by SpiceJet (691) and Vistara (444) between the years 2018 and 2022.

20230103-133402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Higher input costs to impact steel cos’ profitability from Q3FY22: ICRA

    Punjab planning to equip all govt buildings with solar panels

    Shipping Corp shares up 15% as govt gets multiple EoIs

    Ford to triple production capacity of Mustang Mach E by 2023