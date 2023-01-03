A Delhi-Phuket IndiGo flight was diverted to the national capital on Tuesday due to a technical snag that occurred shortly after takeoff.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already commenced a probe into the incident.

“The Indigo A32Neo aircraft VT-ILM operating flight 6E-1763 was involved in Air turnback due to loss of Hydraulic Green system. During flight Hydraulic green Reservoir low level, system low pressure and pump low pressure warning got triggered,” said a DGCA official.

Meanwhile, an IndiGo spokesperson said that the aircraft returned to Delhi for necessary maintenance, adding that an alternate plane is being provided to the passengers to Phuket.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the airline said.

According to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a total of 2,613 technical snag related occurrences have been reported by various airlines in the country in the last five years.

IndiGo topped the list with 885 such incidents, followed by SpiceJet (691) and Vistara (444) between the years 2018 and 2022.

