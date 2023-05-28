INDIASPORTS

Delhi Police all set to register FIR against wrestlers

Delhi Police is all set to file an FIR against the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sources said on Sunday.

“Police are in process of registering FIR against Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat under IPC’s Sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 352 (assaulting any person otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in duty),” a police source said.

Earlier, Olympian wrestlers Punia, Malik and Phogat were taken to three different locations in the city by the Delhi Police after they were detained while trying to march towards the newly-constructed Parliament building, here on Sunday.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sakshi revealed that she was taken to north Delhi, in the Burari area, and her medical examination is being done.

“I was in Burari and it was difficult to contact other wrestlers. Hope everyone is fine. We will go to Jantar Mantar from here and the fight will go on till justice prevails,” said Sakshi.

