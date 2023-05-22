INDIA

Delhi Police apprehend 201 people for consuming liquor in public places

Delhi Police have apprehended 201 people for consuming liquor in public places, a top official said on Monday.

A two-day special drive against public drinking was carried out in Dwarka area on Saturday and Sunday during which the 201 people were apprehended and booked under the 40-A Excise Act, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan.

“The motive was to create safer public spaces for all. The teams were constituted under the supervision of concerned Station House Officers and overall supervision of Assistant Commissioners of Police in Dwarka district,” he added.

According to the Excise Act, anyone caught drinking publicly has to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and anyone creating nuisance in public is also fined Rs 10,000 and awarded imprisonment of six months.

