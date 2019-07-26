Delhi Police arrest 3, bust arms smugglers’ gang

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) With the arrest of three criminals, the Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an inter-state racket of supply of arms and ammunitions to gangsters and criminals in the National Capital and its surroundings.

The police also seized nine country-made pistols and 26 cartridges, six stolen bikes and a WagonR car from the accused.

The accused, identified as Shahzad Ali (24), resident of Kunwar Singh Nagar, Gurmeet Singh (25), resident of Tilak Nagar in Delhi, and Yashpal (38), a resident of Muzaffar Nagar in UP, supplied arms and ammunitions using stolen vehicles.

According to G. Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch, on July 27 inputs were received that Shahzad was going to meet an arms supplier to purchase arms and ammunition near Ganda Nala in Dwarka at about 10 a.m. “A trap was laid and Shahzad along with Gurmeet were apprehended. The police recovered one country-made pistol and one 7.65 mm cartridge of the same bore, and two country-made kattas and five cartridges of .315 bore,” said Naik.

The police said on their instance, third accused Yashpal was also apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused said to earn quick money they had started smuggling weapons. Gurmeet and Shahzad were also found involved in several cases of auto theft.

— IANS

adv/pcj