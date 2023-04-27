INDIA

Delhi Police arrest notorious gangster wanted in multiple cases

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Thursday said it has arrested a notorious gangster — a move which might have prevented a potential gang war aimed at seeking revenge for the killing of Prince Tewatia in Tihar Jail.

Vikrant alias Mental (25), a resident of Sangam Vihar, had recently taken control of Prince Tewatia’s gang. He was wanted in three cases, including murder.

Police have recovered two automatic pistols, three country-made pistols and 16 bullets from Vikrant’s possession.

A senior police official said that after Prince Tewatia was murdered in Tihar on April 14 by Attatur Rahmen and other members of the Rohit Chaudhary gang, Vikrant had been looking for an opportunity to eliminate the group’s members.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that anticipating the possibility of a gang war after the killing of Tewatia, and considering the rise in cases of firing and murder and extortion in Delhi/NCR, a team was constituted to nab active gangsters.

Police had specific inputs that Vikrant was planning to eliminate members of Rohit Chaudhary gang to avenge Prince Tewatia’s killing and Sandeep Chhikara of Nandu Gang would facilitate arms supply to him for the purpose, he said.

“The team then received a tip that Vikrant would come to Bijwasan-Najafgarh road with a huge consignment of arms and ammunition which he would distribute it it to his gang members to eliminate the rivals. A trap was laid and he was apprehended.”

Vikrant had joined Prince Tewatia’s gang and he, along with his associates Hari Kishan, Hunny Rawat, made a syndicate and started committing heinous crimes.

In June 2020, Vikrant and his accomplices, including Prince, Hari, Hunny, and others, allegedly murdered Rakesh Chauhan in Wazirabad, Delhi, due to a property dispute.

On the same day, under the orders of gang leader Tewatia, Vikrant and his associates reportedly opened fire on Daksh, who had threatened to report them for extortion.

“While all of the accused, except for Vikrant, had already been apprehended in both cases, Vikrant had been on the run since the cases were registered,” said the Special CP.

20230427-115002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sachin Pilot’s video on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ a hit on social...

    Jolt to BJP: Mumbai Police file FIR against Oppn leader Pravin...

    WHO gives 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana

    Lucknow man dials airline customer care number, loses Rs 1.49L