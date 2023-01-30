A Delhi Police team has arrested a B.Com student from Mathura for allegedly duping people on OLX on the pretext of providing brand new premium smartphones at a low price, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Brijmohan Upadhyay.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a Delhi University student had filed a complaint at a cyber crime police station alleging that he had been cheated of Rs 12,250.

“The complainant alleged that he saw an advertisement on OLX regarding the sale of a One Plus smartphone for Rs 14,000. He sent Rs 12,250 as an advance payment and rest was to be given at the time of delivery. But the accused switched off his mobile phone and did not deliver the item,” said the DCP.

Following the technical analysis of call details and money transaction, it was found that the accused was operating from Mathura.

“Details of the OLX account identified the user as Brijmohan and his location was zeroed in at Vrindavan. The police team raided the location and arrested him,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was pursuing B.Com and also worked at a shop in Vrindavan.

“Recently, he had purchased a bike on loan, but he had been unable to pay the installments since the last three months. Unable to find any other way to make the payment, he got an idea to dupe people on OLX and floated an advertisement of a smartphone at a throwaway price to allure prospective victims,” the DCP said.

“He then took money from the complainant in the form of an advance payment and promised to deliver the phone at the Mathura station. He then switched off his mobile phone and didn’t deliver the product. He used the cheated money to pay his motorcycle’s installment.”

A further probe is underway.

20230130-123602