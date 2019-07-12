Delhi Police arrest two ATM fraudsters

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Delhi Police here arrested two alleged trickster who used to cheat elderly as well as first-time ATM users.

They used to win confidence of the people on the pretext of helping them, note down the four-digit PIN (personal identification number) and swap the ATM (automated teller machine) card to withdraw the money later, said a police officer on Tuesday.

“Abid and Adil, residents of Palwal and Ballabhgarh in Haryana, respectively, were arrested on Monday night by a team of Crime Branch (SIU), headed by ACP Sandeep Lamba, from Nelson Mandela Marg after a brief exchange of fire,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Deo said.

“Working on a tip-off, a trap was laid near Munirka Metro Station. When the suspected car was seen, the police party signalled the driver to stop, but the driver sped away. The car was chased and intercepted at Nelson Mandela Marg.

To escape the police, car driver Sakib fired on cops taking advantage of the crowd on the road. The police party did not retaliate and tactfully nabbed Adil and Abid,” the DCP said.

Sakib ran away from the spot. 95 ATM cards, a country-made pistol and a car used in the crime were seized, he added.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they targeted elderly and the first-time ATM users. To help them in withdrawal of money, they would know the pin of cardholder and swaped the ATM card and would withdraw money later,” he said.

