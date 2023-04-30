INDIA

Delhi Police arrests 2 arms smugglers

Two arms smugglers of an inter-state gang have been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, an official said on Sunday, adding that pistols and live cartridges were also recovered from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manish Pandey a.k.a. Shivam, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, and Inderjit Singh — a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab

DCP, Special Cell, Alok Kumar said 10 pistols (seven pistols of .32 bore and three single-shot pistols) with 10 live cartridges were recovered from them.

“The recovered pistols were procured by the accused Manish Pandey from a Sendhwa (MP)-based firearms manufacturer and supplier. These pistols were to be supplied to the criminals in Delhi and gangsters of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang in Punjab,” said Kumar.

The police officer said that on April 26, information was received that Manish Pandey had procured a consignment of pistols from Sendhwa, Madhya Pradesh. He was on his way to Delhi to meet one of his contacts on the Outer Ring Road. Accordingly, a trap was laid.

“Manish Pandey was spotted carrying a bag. He was surrounded and overpowered. On questioning, it was revealed that these recovered pistols were to be supplied in Delhi and to one Inderjit Singh of Punjab on the directions of gangster Pradeep Singh a.k.a. Pinder, an active member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang,” said the police.

Later, his aide, Inderjit Singh, was also arrested.

